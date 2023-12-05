Obituary: Robinson, Beverly S.

Beverly S. Robinson, 84, of Harrisville, WV died Sunday, December 3, 2023, peacefully in her home.

She was born May 1, 1939, in Harrisville, WV, the daughter of the late Paul J. and Winifred June Brown Scott. She was a graduate of Harrisville High School in 1957. She was a member of DAR, North Bend Golf Course, and Harrisville Baptist Church.

Beverly moved to New York City where she met her first husband and had her two daughters. She moved back to Harrisville in 1983 married Ira T. Robinson and worked in the Ritchie County Clerk’s Office for many years.

Beverly had a fun-loving and adventurous spirit. She was loving and devoted to her family and friends. She and Ira were avid and competitive golfers, she loved playing Skip-Bo and Dominos with her “Girls”, she loved hunting and riding ATVs on their lease, and traveling to New Jersey and New York to be with her daughters

Beverly is survived by her husband, Ira T. Robinson; daughters, Stephanie Joy Mcloughlin (John) of Dumont, NJ, and Claudia Jennifer Karach of New York, NY; brothers Johnny Scott (Anita) of Parkersburg, David Scott (Susan) of Harrisville, sister Candy Serra of Harrisville; and Jimmy Scott of Harrisville; her many beloved nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver Clara Newlon.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Charles Karach; and beloved brother-in-law John Serra.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call the funeral home on Thursday from 11 AM until the time of services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

