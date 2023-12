Obituary: Walters, Robert Dean

Robert Dean Walters, 80, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 28, 1943, in Marietta, OH to the late Eugene Alvin and Anna Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Walters.

Robert is survived by his wife, Miriam (Smith) Walters; three sons, Ryan Walters (Sarah), Rhett Walters (Becky) and Robert Walters (Cherri); 13 grandchildren, Savannah and Garrett Walters, Josh Walters (Hayley), Jessika Walters (Austin Allman), Jenna Walters (Avery Means), Eli Marshall, Alex Marshall, Julianna Walters, Jeremiah, Quinlan, Gabriel and Hope Walters; four great-grandchildren, Carlee Moore, Kiah Espinoza and Thatcher Walters, Collin and Mya Allman; a brother, James Walters (Brenda); two sisters, Helen McKenna (Richard), Jeanne Webber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Walters; three sisters, Martha Henniger, Jane Davis, and Mary Ann Walters (infant) and a granddaughter, Tabitha Dawn Walters.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Letart Falls Cemetery in Letart, OH. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750.

