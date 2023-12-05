Parkersburg crews responding to fire on Market Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First responders are at the scene of a reported fire on the 800 block of Market Street in Parkersburg, according to 911 dispatch.

Dispatch said the call came in around 10:45 a.m.

As of 10:54 a.m. crews had arrived on scene. Dispatch said the fire was reported on the third floor of the building.

They were unsure of any occupants in the buildings, and were going to conduct a search.

WTAP has a reporter at scene and will provide updates as they become available.

