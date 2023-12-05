PHS Band Director wins prestigious West Virginia award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “This is an award to honor John Paul Lynch Sr. for keeping the joy in music for kids and keeping that alive,” said Band Director, Dan White.

Recently Dan White was given the award for his exemplary work he has done in his time as the band director. The award is given to one band director throughout the entire state of West Virginia.

To White this award means so much to him because of the relationships and changes that band has made in hundreds of students lives over his tenure.

“It’s very important because you know they make friends and I’ve made friends who met their husbands and wives in band that have been married for 30+ years or more. They keep up with each other when they get out and they come back and say hello,” he said.

For many being in band is similar to being in a sport locker room. You all are coming together to make one thing special and for White that special thing is music.

“Just the love of music, love being able to play and being around people and listening to others play. These kids make friends from other schools and around the state... It’s just special,” he said.

