PSHS Band giving back to the community, partnering with Old Man Rivers Mission

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South High School band wants to help those in need this holiday season.

The band is holding a food drive event with Old Man Rivers Mission during their Winter Concert.

Caleb Rowan, the drum major for the band, explained that the band will be collecting food and other necessities, like toboggans gloves, socks or monetary donations.

Rowan said the donations will be benefiting a lot in the community.

“It’s going to be benefiting a lot of families in the area, as well as elderly and disabled. In fact, just this October, they served over 900 families, Old Man Rivers; and also helped deliver to almost 800 of the elderly and disabled community in this area.”

The donations can be dropped off at the Parkersburg South High School auditorium during the band’s winter concert. If you can’t make it, then you can reach out to a band student or drop of donations directly to the Mission.

The concert and the drive will be December 7, 2023 at 6p.m.

Rowan said he enjoys being able to help with events like this.

“I really like seeing this community thrive, and I really like because... we just had our Christmas parade and I really like seeing the community get together and it’s a really nice thing to see a lot of people working together and keeping this community all nice and welcoming.”

You can find more information at the band’s Facebook page, Parkersburg South High School Band.

You can send them an email at, patriotmarchingband@outlook.com

And to find more information about Old Man Rivers Mission, you can head over to the website, oldmanriversmission.org

