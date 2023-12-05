Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge

The Marietta Police Department initiated an investigation into a 23-year-old Joshua Lee Campbell who was allegedly having sexually explicit electronic communication with a juvenile female under the age of 16.
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A registered sex offender has been arrested on an importuning charge.

In late November, the Marietta Police Department initiated an investigation into a 23-year-old Joshua Lee Campbell who was having sexually explicit electronic communication with a juvenile female under the age of 16, according to Marietta Police Chief Katherine Warden.

The case was transferred to the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to further the investigation.

According to Washington County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mark Warden, agents began conversing with Campbell and the conversations continued to be sexually explicit in nature.

On December 4th, agents located Campbell at the U.S. Postal Office in Marietta Township, where he attempted to flee and was later arrested.

Chief Deputy Warden shared his thoughts on the case.

“I think this is a very important case to where parents really take a look at their kids social media sites. Look and see what kind of activity is going on because these individuals will come in and start grooming them slowly at first but will lead to those criminal acts.”

Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of the fourth degree.

Campbell appeared in Marietta Municipal Court today and is being held on $15,000 PR bond.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg crews responding to fire on Market Street
Update: One person confirmed dead, Parkersburg crews responding to fire on Market Street
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hall, Byron Gail
Vienna Double Homicide
UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mason, Barbara Ann
Jennifer S. Conaway Obit
Obituary: Conaway, Jennifer S.

Latest News

Williamstown holds parade and lights Christmas Tree
Williamstown holds parade and lights Christmas Tree
Today's submission comes from Justin Ross of Marietta!
Deck the MOV for December 5th, 2023
Executive Director Greg Collins was in the studio to talk about the Night Out benefit!
North Star Child Advocacy Center Holding Night Out
Drum Major Caleb Rowan was in the studio to talk about a food drive the band is holding at...
Parkersburg South Marching Band to Hold Food Drive