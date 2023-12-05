Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A registered sex offender has been arrested on an importuning charge.

In late November, the Marietta Police Department initiated an investigation into a 23-year-old Joshua Lee Campbell who was having sexually explicit electronic communication with a juvenile female under the age of 16, according to Marietta Police Chief Katherine Warden.

The case was transferred to the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to further the investigation.

According to Washington County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mark Warden, agents began conversing with Campbell and the conversations continued to be sexually explicit in nature.

On December 4th, agents located Campbell at the U.S. Postal Office in Marietta Township, where he attempted to flee and was later arrested.

Chief Deputy Warden shared his thoughts on the case.

“I think this is a very important case to where parents really take a look at their kids social media sites. Look and see what kind of activity is going on because these individuals will come in and start grooming them slowly at first but will lead to those criminal acts.”

Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of the fourth degree.

Campbell appeared in Marietta Municipal Court today and is being held on $15,000 PR bond.

