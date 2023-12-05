Student Athlete of the Week: Grace Knowlton

Grace Knowlton is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
Grace Knowlton is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week(Josiah Schueneman, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

Grace Knowlton is a senior at Frontier High School, and has been a four-year member of the Lady Cougars basketball team.

Grace has a 3.9 GPA, and is in the middle of the busiest season of the school year for her, as she has become the leader of the basketball team. Grace says as she has grown as a leader, she has also been more aggressive while playing, as she has begun scoring the ball at will.

After high school, Grace has already committed to the University of Mount Union to continue playing basketball, where she will also major in Criminal Justice, and minor in International Security.

