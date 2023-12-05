Warren improves to 3-0 with 62-38 win over Logan

Aubrey Pepper sinks a jumper as Warren takes down Logan
Aubrey Pepper sinks a jumper as Warren takes down Logan(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors basketball team have opened their season on a three-game winning streak, as they won their second game at home over the Logan Chieftains 62-38.

Freshman forward Aubrey Pepper led the way for the Warriors once again by scoring 33 points in the winning effort.

Warren now has five days off before they head to Shawnee State University when they take on Bloom-Carroll in the Battle of the 740.

