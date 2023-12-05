West Virginia Navigator continues helping people find affordable healthcare

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia navigator is back in person in Wood County helping people in need sign up for the Affordable Care Act.

Today they helped many people sign up to get affordable healthcare by January 1.

“Right now 4/5 West Virginians are qualifying for plans starting around $10,” said Outreach Coordinator, Adam Short.

West Virginia Navigator continues coming to Wood County in person because of a need that the county sees.

“The idea here in Wood County we know that there is the population, there is always a lot of need and we just want to be able to help the communities especially this community to be able to find the healthcare they need to be successful and find the healthcare they need,” he said.

If you want to qualify for the Affordable Care Act by January 1 you have to apply by December 15. The deadline for open enrollment ends January 16, 2024.

