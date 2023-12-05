Williamstown Christmas tree lighting and parade

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Williamstown lighted Christmas parade took place along with the annual tree lighting ceremony in the park. The Women’s Club offered cookies and hot chocolate to those who attended.

“The city employees and folks all worked hard to make sure we used the big tree this year and a lot of people wanted to do that. We did a good fund drive this year to update a lot of our Christmas decorations so you know everybody stepped up and helped. Along with the Women’s Clubs, the Lions Clubs, the Fire Departments, the Police, everybody is a part of this along with the committee and I mean everybody in the community puts this on.” City of Williamstown Mayor, Paul Jordan.

A lot of hard work from the mayor and parade committee go into making this happen for the community of Williamstown. Next wee they will begin planning for the 2024 Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony.

“Next year we are going to work on some different lighting because we got more people in the ark than we expected. So we are going to work on maybe where we start the parade at, there will be a lot of things that will come out, but I think as a general thing they stepped out this year and decided to do it on a Monday night to not compete with the other cities and I think it went very well and I applaud them for taking that chance and doing that.” said Jordan.

Mayor Paul Jordan expressed how much it filled his heart to see everyone coming together, along with the parade committee agreeing their favorite part was the joy from others.

" It started about 4 o’clock seeing all the people come to town, seeing everybody join in getting ready to go, just seeing everybody int he park, I mean it is just..it does my heart good for that.” said Jordan.

We spoke to 1st place winner of the float contest, Jimmie Harper Constructions in Vienna, WV to see what he had to say about the community.

“I live in the city of Williamstown now and it is a golden opportunity, it really is. I love the community I really do actually it is very very tight and tight-knit so people get along here really well.” said Jimmie Harper, float winner.

If you are interested in joining the parade committee, you can find the link below to message them!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081813458110

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.