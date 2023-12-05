Williamstown downs Belpre in home opener 57-37

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets girls basketball team seems to be taking the momentum of the football team that won the state championship on Saturday, as the Lady Jackets made a statement in their home opener over the Belpre Golden Eagles.

Williamstown improved to 2-0 and defeated Belpre 57-37, handing Belpre their first loss of the season.

Junior forward Faith Pickens led the way for Williamstown with 16 points, while Riley Landis added 15 points in the victory.

Williamstown will stay home for their next game when they take on Petersburg on Friday, while Belpre will return home to face Trimble on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.