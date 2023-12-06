Academic Achiever of the Week: Kianna O’Brien

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye senior Kianna O’Brien is a student-athlete with a 4.0 grade point average.

O’Brien shared her motivation to do her best academically.

“Ever since elementary school I have been a good student. I like to get good grades; I like to succeed and get on the principals list. In high school, I have had teachers here and there push me to the student that I am.”

She said she is still deciding where she wants to go to college after her senior year.

“I’ve thought about Ohio University, Marietta College, and Muskingum, they are all three very good options. I would like to go into the medical field possibly, but I’m not 100% sure. I would like to be a nurse practitioner, maybe go to college be a nurse and go back to be a nurse practitioner. I want to help people so I think that would be a good job for me.”

O’Brien said she enjoys making an impact outside of school as well.

I like doing community service hours, it makes me feel really good when I finish it. It is a good thing to have on your resume and I enjoy it. I have worked at the Lower Salem Fire Department, the tri-county food pantry, relay for life last year, and I volunteer and do some kids lessons at my church when it’s needed.”

O’Brien said she is comfortable balancing schoolwork, athletics, and community service.

