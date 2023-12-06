Academic Achiever of the Week: Kianna O’Brien

Fort Frye High School senior Kianna O’Brien is a student-athlete with a 4.0 grade point average.
O’Brien said she is comfortable balancing schoolwork, athletics, and community service.
O’Brien said she is comfortable balancing schoolwork, athletics, and community service.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye senior Kianna O’Brien is a student-athlete with a 4.0 grade point average.

O’Brien shared her motivation to do her best academically.

“Ever since elementary school I have been a good student. I like to get good grades; I like to succeed and get on the principals list. In high school, I have had teachers here and there push me to the student that I am.”

She said she is still deciding where she wants to go to college after her senior year.

“I’ve thought about Ohio University, Marietta College, and Muskingum, they are all three very good options. I would like to go into the medical field possibly, but I’m not 100% sure. I would like to be a nurse practitioner, maybe go to college be a nurse and go back to be a nurse practitioner. I want to help people so I think that would be a good job for me.”

O’Brien said she enjoys making an impact outside of school as well.

I like doing community service hours, it makes me feel really good when I finish it. It is a good thing to have on your resume and I enjoy it. I have worked at the Lower Salem Fire Department, the tri-county food pantry, relay for life last year, and I volunteer and do some kids lessons at my church when it’s needed.”

O’Brien said she is comfortable balancing schoolwork, athletics, and community service.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg crews responding to fire on Market Street
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hall, Byron Gail
Vienna Double Homicide
UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mason, Barbara Ann

Latest News

Donated items include wheelchairs, defibrillators and blood pressure cuffs.
WVU Medicine Camden Clark donates essential medical supplies
WV cares
West Virginia Navigator continues helping people find affordable healthcare
Band Director wins prestigious award
PHS Band Director wins prestigious West Virginia award
PHS BAND DIRECTOR TAKES HOME WEST VIRGINIA AWARD
PHS BAND DIRECTOR TAKES HOME WEST VIRGINIA AWARD