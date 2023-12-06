DeSantis recommends $1M for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leader's Thanksgiving Family Forum, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, recommended Florida eliminate more than 1,000 state jobs in a spending proposal released Tuesday that cuts the current budget by more $4.6 billion while maintaining popular sales tax holidays. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Jamiya Coleman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended $1 million to be issued to Florida State University for any potential litigations made over the College Football Playoff.

This comes after the undefeated Florida State Seminoles were snubbed from the CFP Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles also took home the Atlantic Coast Conference championship title Saturday after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6.

The $1 million recommendation was made Tuesday morning during Gov. DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

DeSantis says they will continue to support the state’s top-ranked, public university and state college system.

“We had one of our schools, Florida State, go undefeated this year and win the conference championship,” said DeSantis. “They earned a spot in the college football playoffs and they were excluded from that.”

He considered the 13-0 Seminoles’ CFP omission a “really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoffs.”

Gov. DeSantis mentioned during the conference he does not know what would come from any potential litigations, but the state’s budget would provide financial assistance if needed.

“We are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that,” said DeSantis.

Florida State President Richard McCullough also thanked the Florida governor for his support following the budget announcement on X, saying “Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for supporting Florida State University and our students, including our student-athletes, for all of their outstanding accomplishments this semester. #GoNoles.”

The College Playoff committee’s decisions left several Seminoles fans shocked and upset.

