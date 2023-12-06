Doctor says fruit puree pouch recall is 'no reason to panic'

Martin recommends being tested if you ingested the recalled Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches.
'No reason to panic' over food recall
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently, the FDA and the CDC warned people not to eat certain brands of cinnamon applesauce pouches because of high levels of lead.

Doctor Shelley Martin said this news is something to be aware of but there is no reason to panic.

Martin says food contamination with lead is less common than lead poisoning from paint or pipes in homes built before 1978.

Martin said a lead assessment of a person’s home is needed if high levels of lead are found through a blood screening.

“So, you do a lead assessment. We also have them increase their calcium and iron intake because being iron deficient makes the lead worse. And then we have a protocol based on how the levels are for monitoring.”

Martin recommends being tested if you ingested the recalled Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Latest News

PACF Grant Recipients
Non-profits receive grants from Parkesburg Area Community Foundation
Police are giving drivers warnings if they are caught running the stop signs.
Minimal effects following intersection changes
Intersection of Putnam Ave. and Franklin St.
Minimal effects following intersection change in Marietta
Fort Frye FFA
Fort Frye FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure team makes history