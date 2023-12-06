Doctor says fruit puree pouch recall is 'no reason to panic'

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently, the FDA and the CDC warned people not to eat certain brands of cinnamon applesauce pouches because of high levels of lead.

Doctor Shelley Martin said this news is something to be aware of but there is no reason to panic.

Martin says food contamination with lead is less common than lead poisoning from paint or pipes in homes built before 1978.

Martin said a lead assessment of a person’s home is needed if high levels of lead are found through a blood screening.

“So, you do a lead assessment. We also have them increase their calcium and iron intake because being iron deficient makes the lead worse. And then we have a protocol based on how the levels are for monitoring.”

Martin recommends being tested if you ingested the recalled Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches.

