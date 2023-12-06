Fort Frye FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure team makes history

FORT FRYE FFA MAKES SCHOOL HISTORY. COMPETING IN STATES FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FORT FRYE FFA HISTORY
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in Fort Frye FFA history the Novice Parliamentary Procedure team made history by advancing and competing to the state finals. With this accomplishment this ranks the team as one of the best five teams in the state of Ohio.

To make history the team had a tough road they had to place in their district contest to qualify for states, win their semifinal round to qualify for the state finals and then compete where they placed fourth in the entire state of Ohio.

When they got the news President, Kallie Boley and Vice President, Reagan Witten share their excitement.

“I was really excited. We were eating lunch and Mrs. Campbell our advisor came over and told us and it was like our mouths dropped and we said you’re joking this is not true. So a lot of excitement then the nervousness kicked in,” they said.

Although the team placed fourth Boley and Witten says this result gives them hunger for what they want to achieve in the future.

“I would say it definitely creates the hunger feeling of making sure we continue to be better because I know we can and making it to nationals because I know we can,” Boley said.

Both also added that parliamentary procedure has helped them grow in the real world as well as they navigate through the real world.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Latest News

PACF Grant Recipients
Non-profits receive grants from Parkesburg Area Community Foundation
Intersection of Putnam Ave. and Franklin St.
Minimal effects following intersection change in Marietta
Lead contamination in children’s food products is raising concerns for parents.
Doctor says fruit puree pouch recall is 'no reason to panic'
OSHP cram the cruiser
OSHP will host their second annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive