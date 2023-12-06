Fort Frye FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure team makes history

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in Fort Frye FFA history the Novice Parliamentary Procedure team made history by advancing and competing to the state finals. With this accomplishment this ranks the team as one of the best five teams in the state of Ohio.

To make history the team had a tough road they had to place in their district contest to qualify for states, win their semifinal round to qualify for the state finals and then compete where they placed fourth in the entire state of Ohio.

When they got the news President, Kallie Boley and Vice President, Reagan Witten share their excitement.

“I was really excited. We were eating lunch and Mrs. Campbell our advisor came over and told us and it was like our mouths dropped and we said you’re joking this is not true. So a lot of excitement then the nervousness kicked in,” they said.

Although the team placed fourth Boley and Witten says this result gives them hunger for what they want to achieve in the future.

“I would say it definitely creates the hunger feeling of making sure we continue to be better because I know we can and making it to nationals because I know we can,” Boley said.

Both also added that parliamentary procedure has helped them grow in the real world as well as they navigate through the real world.

