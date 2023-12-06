Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Kamron Lawson host meet-and-greet

W.Va. celebrities Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kamron Lawson held a meet-and greet for fans at Grand Central Mall on Wednesday.
W.Va. celebrities Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kamron Lawson held a meet-and greet for fans at Grand Central Mall on Wednesday.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Amid all of the bustling of holiday shopping underway at Grand Central Mall on Wednesday, you may have seen more stars beyond the holiday decorations.

America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and American Idol star Kamron Lawson held a meet-and-greet at the Adam’s Hallmark to sign autographs and say hello to fans...with a few songs thrown in for good measure.

Both singers are natives of W.Va. with Landau being from Logan County, and Kamron being from Beckley.

Both artists are in the area preparing for Landau’s 13th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour, of which Kamron is a special guest this year.

When asked what “Home for the Holidays” meant for them, both men held the sentiment of wanting to bring everybody together, which they plan to do through music and charity, as Landau explains:

“...anybody that comes to the show that brings a toy, you will get a digital copy of my home for the holiday CD and those toys benefit less fortunate kids across the state of West Virginia for my Landau’s Kids Toy Drive and so try to support as much as you can come out to the show, see me and Kamron see her and we’re going to have a fantastic time.”

Kamron added onto the sentiment, encouraging those interested to attend, “Like you said, come out to the show and I hope you all enjoy it. Like, really, I can’t wait. Honestly, it’s just all fun, so be there or be square.”

According to Landau, the concert will also serve as a special event for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra of Parkersburg to help them raise funds for their program.

The concert will take place at the Blennerhassett School on December 14th at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 at the door, or you can purchase them at https://www.wvsop.org/tickets.

