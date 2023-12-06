Marietta boys basketball downs Logan at home

Logan at Marietta Boys Basketball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night, as they took care of the Logan Chieftains at home 55-18.

Senior and future University of Findlay basketball player Alex Kendall led the way for the Tigers with 23 points in the winning effort.

The Tigers will now hit the road to take on Gallia Academy on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Latest News

Logan at Marietta Boys Basketball
Logan at Marietta Boys Basketball
Hurricane at Parkersburg South Girls Basketball
Hurricane at Parkersburg South Girls Basketball
Gracie Shamblin scores 14 points as Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane
Parkersburg South dominates Hurricane in girls basketball
Student Athlete of the Week: Grace Knowlton
Student Athlete of the Week: Grace Knowlton