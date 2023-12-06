Marietta boys basketball downs Logan at home

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on Tuesday night, as they took care of the Logan Chieftains at home 55-18.

Senior and future University of Findlay basketball player Alex Kendall led the way for the Tigers with 23 points in the winning effort.

The Tigers will now hit the road to take on Gallia Academy on Friday night.

