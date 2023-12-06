Marietta resident competes in national baking competition

Kayle Mcshane’s love of baking started when she was little. Now she's hoping to win a national competition.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - Another baker in the Mid-Ohio Valley is competing to be titled The Greatest Baker. The competition is presented by Buddy Valastro, who most know as The Cake Boss. The first place winner will take home $10,000 and will be featured in the Bake From Scratch Magazine.

WTAP has more on Kayle Mcshane, who’s hoping the pictures she’s submitted of her baking will catch the judges’ eyes.

Kayle Mcshane’s love of baking started when she was little. She’s been watching baking shows since she was six.

“I remember being a little kid and being in the living room and being like ‘Mom, put it on! Mom, put it on!’ Because I wasn’t allowed to have a TV in my bedroom so I was like ‘Mom, can we please watch Cake Boss?’” she said.

Mcshane still remembers the first time she baked when she was about 10.

“We took out the core of like the apple and we made our own version of an apple pie and I was like ‘this is really fun’ and I remember just loving that feeling of getting my hands dirty and creating something,” she said.

Mcshane picked up baking as a habit when she was in high school and went on to get a degree in baking and pastry. It’s safe to say it’s her passion.

“I love making people happy through what I make…,” she said.

Mcshane dreams of taking that passion to the next level, including going to France to study their pastries. If she wins, she plans on using the money to help fund her dreams.

“It’s always never been like a little hobby. It’s always been something I’m passionate about and I want to pursue a career in this. I want to own my own restaurant and get better and possibly own like a cook book,” she said.

Mcshane said, if she wins, she’s not going to be the only one crying happy tears.

“It would mean the world to everyone around me that supported me. I’m a first generation college student so I know that my mom would be in tears…,” she said.

Mcshane gave a shoutout to her baking teacher from when she went to Williamstown Highschool, Shannon Stewart.

Click the link below to be taken to the page to vote for Mcshane.

https://greatestbaker.com/2023/kayle

