Minimal effects following intersection change in Marietta

Police are giving drivers warnings if they are caught running the stop signs.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Traffic through an intersection in Marietta is getting used to the new four-way stop.

The intersection of Putnam Ave. and Franklin St. used to be a continuous turn but, on Monday, it became a four-way stop.

Marrieta Mayor Josh Schlicher says there have not been any crashes or noticeable backups due to the change, but they will continue to monitor the area.

Everyone is still getting used to the change, which is why police are monitoring the area.

“The police department is taking enforcement action in that we are stopping vehicles, but we are not going to ticket anyone until we have a break in time for the new set-up. Probably within 30 days, we anticipate most drivers will get accustomed to it, and adhere to all of the laws,” said Mayor Schlicher.

He added that the warnings will be given out for about 30 days, and then go to a case-by-case situation for a little longer.

