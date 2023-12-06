MOVP Youth Players are bringing ‘A Christmas Carol’ adaptation to Marietta!

This adaptation is by Sue Boyer, one of the play’s directors
Youth Players from MOVP will be performing an adaptation on the seasonal play.
Youth Players from MOVP will be performing an adaptation on the seasonal play.(Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Youth Players)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s a ghost story, but it’s also a seasonal classic.

The classic by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, has been adapted many times in many different ways. One adaptation is going up on stage with the Youth Players at the Mid-Ohio Valley Players Theater in Marietta.

This adaptation is different than others because it’s done by one of the MOVP directors, according to Chloe Patterson.

“This adaptation is actually done by one of our directors of Sue Boyer. She is amazing at what she does. She’s our costumer as well. It’s just so amazing to see something that someone from our theater put together and we get to act it out. And it’s just so nice. Also Sue is retiring from MOVP this year, so just to do something that’s her show... it’s just, it’s wonderful.”

Chloe Patterson is playing Ebenezer Scrooge. She’s been with MOVP since 7th grade. This is her first major role, and is very excited and proud of herself.

“I’m very happy with myself. I would not be the actor I am today without my directors at MOVP. But also I started doing musicals and I wouldn’t have done that without them. So I just. I’m really happy with my journey and how long I’ve come.”

Opening night is Friday, December 8th at 7:00 p.m.

Other performances include Saturday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 10th at 3:00p.m.

Tickets are available at in midohiovalleyplayers.com. They’re $10 each, and you can also get them at the box office 90 minutes before the show.

To help get in to the character of Scrooge, Patterson says she thinks of Snape from Harry Potter and the Grinch!

The play involves 6th - 12th grade Youth Players.

