Obituary: Gardner, Donald B.

Donald B. Gardner age 80 of Marietta, OH passed away December 4, 2023, at Legacy Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Devola surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 18, 1943, in Barberton, OH a son of the late Frank and Beulah “Boots” Nevling Gardner.

He enjoyed playing golf and basketball for many years. Donald also loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Harla R. Eggleston Gardner, whom he married on February 12, 1966, and who passed just a few short hours before his passing.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Blair (Melody) Gardner, Kari (Eric) Westbrook all of Marietta, and Chad (Kimberly) Gardner of Vincent; grandchildren Brock Gardner, Raelyn (Austin) Yeater, Erica Westbrook, Ty Westbrook, Kyler Gardner, Shane (Mersadie) Gardner, Ian Gardner, and Maddison Gardner; siblings Leonard Gardner of Marietta and Mary Ellen (Ronald) Cline of Williamstown, WV. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Donald by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

