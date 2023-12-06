Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.

Harla R. Gardner Obit
Harla R. Gardner Obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Harla R. Gardner age 77 of Marietta, OH passed away December 4, 2023, at Legacy Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Devola surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 4, 1946, in Marietta a daughter of the late Arthur G. and Helen H. Hewson Eggleston.

She was a mother who chose to stay at home, finding joy in her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers Craig Eggleston and Brad Eggleston.

Donald B. Gardner, her devoted husband whom she married on February 12, 1966, peacefully departed just a few hours after her passing.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Blair (Melody) Gardner, Kari (Eric) Westbrook all of Marietta, and Chad (Kimberly) Gardner of Vincent; grandchildren Brock Gardner, Raelyn (Austin) Yeater, Erica Westbrook, Ty Westbrook, Kyler Gardner, Shane (Mersadie) Gardner, Ian Gardner, and Maddison Gardner; siblings Beth (Phil) Araiza of Georgia, Scott (Suzanne) Eggleston of Dayton, Jo (Tom) Buchman of Devola, and David Eggleston of Marietta. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Harla by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

