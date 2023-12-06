Obituary: Harris, Clyde Edward "Ed"

Clyde Edward “Ed” Harris, 76 of Mineral Wells passed away on December 5, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg on August 5, 1947, the son of the late Gay and Maxine Stephens Harris.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving aboard the USS Fulton. He had retired from the O’Ames Company and then had worked alongside his wife and daughter at the Windmill Restaurant. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and other activities and also loved hunting, fishing, and playing Dominoes.

He is survived by his daughters, Jody Lindsey (Don) of Mineral Wells, Becky Marks (Rod) of Mineral Wells, and Lindsey Anderson (Ronnie) of Ripley, WV. His grandchildren, are Taylor Marks, Cameron Marks, Mallory Marks, Logan Lindsey (Danielle), and Avalee Anderson. His sister, Donna Dowler of Parkersburg, his sister-in-law, Pam Harris of Texas and Jeanne Phillips of Parkersburg, and his brothers in law, Terry Dowler and Tim Dowler both of Parkersburg, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce L. Dowler Harris, his sister, Betty Crites, his brother, Don Harris, his brother-in-law, Floyd Dowler and his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Betty Dowler.

Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Lonnie Coats officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Saiyad and the staff for everything they did to help and also to the staff and doctors at Marietta Memorial Hospital for their support.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

