Obituary: Heiss, Sr., Donivan William “Donnie”

Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Donivan William “Donnie” Heiss, Sr., 86, of Waterford, Ohio, died on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 15, 1937, in Beverly, Ohio, to Joseph Andrew and Delilah Pamelia Nicholas Heiss.

Donnie graduated from Waterford High School in 1956. He served his country in the United States Army. Donnie retired from Ohio Power in 1995 as a welder. He enjoyed hauling scrap metal and volunteering at the Marietta Recycling Center for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, American Legion Post 750, where he was a past Commander and a member of the Forty and Eight in Beverly.

He is survived by his wife, Fay Lucile Knoch Heiss, whom he married on September 17, 1966; four sons, Donivan Heiss, Jr. (Diana), Edward Heiss (Julie), Timothy Heiss (life friend, Erica Heiss) and Shawn Heiss (Maralee); 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leonard Heiss (Sharon) and Bernard Heiss; sister in law, Camilla Heiss; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fred and George Heiss; granddaughter, Mindy Heiss; daughter-in-law, Helen Heiss; and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Norma Heiss.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in Waterford Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the LOWELL CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, ending with a Rosary recited at 7:45 p.m.

Donnie’s family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and her staff and the staff at Amedisys Hospice for all their loving care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beverly-Waterford Rescue Squad, the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad, or the Marietta Recycling Center.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Donnie’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

