Ohio Senate selects Brian Chavez to fill vacant 30th District Senate Seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The Ohio Senate announced the selection on Wednesday of Brian Chavez as the new Senator for Ohio’s 30th District. Chavez is an extremely accomplished executive in the energy industry who lives in Reno, Ohio.

Chavez is the manager and owner of Reno Oil & Gas, Inc., which manages the drilling and field maintenance of more than 450 conventional gas and oil wells. He is also the owner of Chavez Well Service, LLC., and the CEO of Deeprock Disposal Solutions, LLC.

Chavez is a member of the Oil and Gas Commission, appointed by the governor to the quasi-judicial board designed to resolve disputes between the Ohio Division of Natural Resources and operators of oil and gas wells. He was an engineer at Intel Corporation from 1996 to 2008 and has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of New Mexico.

Chavez will serve the remainder of former Senator Frank Hoagland’s term and then run for a full four-year term in November of 2024. Senator Hoagland retired December 1st.

The 30th District covers Washington, Athens, Belmont, Meigs, Morgan, Monroe, Noble, Harrison and Jefferson counties, as well as a portion of Guernsey County.

Chavez is scheduled to be sworn in during the full session of the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, December 6th.

