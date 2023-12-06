OSHP will host their second annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row the OSHP will host their ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive. All of the proceeds collected will go towards the Gospel Mission Food Pantry who helps feed people in Washington County.

Other local fire departments, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT will also be helping collect items for the food drive.

They will be accepting all non-perishable items, hygiene items and baby items to give back to the community.

Sergeant Dustin Payne of the OSHP believes that creating a positive impact in the community starts with supporting the community who gives them the support to do their job.

“Anytime that we ever get an opportunity to have a positive impact in our community, a community that has been so positive to us throughout the years it’s going to be something that we can do. A lot of the time unfortunately the contacts we have with people aren’t so pleasant so this gives us the opportunity to go out there in a positive light,” said Payne.

The food drive will be held Saturday December 9 at the Marietta Walmart from 10- 2 p.m.

