OSHP will host their second annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

OSHP cram the cruiser
OSHP cram the cruiser(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row the OSHP will host their ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive. All of the proceeds collected will go towards the Gospel Mission Food Pantry who helps feed people in Washington County.

Other local fire departments, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT will also be helping collect items for the food drive.

They will be accepting all non-perishable items, hygiene items and baby items to give back to the community.

Sergeant Dustin Payne of the OSHP believes that creating a positive impact in the community starts with supporting the community who gives them the support to do their job.

“Anytime that we ever get an opportunity to have a positive impact in our community, a community that has been so positive to us throughout the years it’s going to be something that we can do. A lot of the time unfortunately the contacts we have with people aren’t so pleasant so this gives us the opportunity to go out there in a positive light,” said Payne.

The food drive will be held Saturday December 9 at the Marietta Walmart from 10- 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Latest News

W.Va. celebrities Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kamron Lawson held a meet-and greet for fans at...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Kamron Lawson host meet-and-greet
Following recent arrests, law enforcement is providing tips on keeping your child safe online.
Police offer tips to keep kids safe online
W.Va. celebrities Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kamron Lawson held a meet-and greet for fans at...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Kamron Lawson host meet-and-greet
Members of Marshall University's Band - the Marching Thunder
Portion of Marching Thunder to attend bowl game in Texas