Parkersburg High School holds its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Parkersburg High School got the community into the Christmas spirit with its annual tree ceremony.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered at Parkersburg High School for some Christmas spirit Tuesday night.

PHS’s Christmas tree lighting is a long-held tradition going back over 80 years. The Red Wings performed a holiday dance, the choir and band performed Christmas carols, and the diversity club read a classic Christmas story. The ceremony ended in people lighting candles and singing Silent Night as the big Christmas tree was lit up.

A charitable effort highlighted at the ceremony was the 15 plus trees the school is donating to lower income families.

According to PHS Student Council Advisor Michelle Swisher, students from different clubs and classes at PHS decorated them.

“I just hope that they feel like they belong - that somebody cares. We may never see the benefit of our efforts but just knowing it maybe gave them a smile that’s all we care about,” Swisher said.

She added that sometimes they chip in presents for families that are especially in need. Plus, for families that qualify but don’t celebrate Christmas, they give them items like food from their Care Closet.

If you want to donate to that effort, drop off money, school supplies, or other necessities at PHS’s front office.

