Parkersburg South dominates Hurricane in girls basketball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Lady Patriots jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as they took care of sectional rival Hurricane 68-33.

Parkersburg South led 27-3 at the end of the first quarter, and got to a 36-14 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Lucie Cline led the way in scoring for Parkersburg South with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Emilee Owens chipped in with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

The Lady Patriots hit the road on Thursday to take on Weir, looking to get to 3-0.

