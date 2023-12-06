Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sections of Market Street have been blocked off between 4th and 5th street following a two vehicle accident.

5th Street is open, but Market Street between 4th and 5th Street remain closed while the scene is being cleaned.

Officials at the scene estimated Market Street to be open around 8:20 a.m.

According to reports on the scene, a dark SUV was coming down Market and ran a red light. That vehicle hit a white SUV coming down 5th street.

Two people are reportedly being transported to the hospital to be checked.

Responding crews included Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, WVU Medicine ambulance, and St. Joseph’s ambulance.

