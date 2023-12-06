Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash

Officials at the scene estimated Market Street to be open around 8:20 a.m.
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Accident closes off part of Market Street.(Henry Grof)
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sections of Market Street have been blocked off between 4th and 5th street following a two vehicle accident.

5th Street is open, but Market Street between 4th and 5th Street remain closed while the scene is being cleaned.

Officials at the scene estimated Market Street to be open around 8:20 a.m.

According to reports on the scene, a dark SUV was coming down Market and ran a red light. That vehicle hit a white SUV coming down 5th street.

Two people are reportedly being transported to the hospital to be checked.

Responding crews included Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, WVU Medicine ambulance, and St. Joseph’s ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg crews responding to fire on Market Street
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hall, Byron Gail

Latest News

This hilarious recipe was submitted by Mary Zimmer of Parkersburg!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 6th, 2023
Chloe Patterson was in the studio to talk about MOVP's upcoming production of "A Christmas...
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Youth Players to Open "A Christmas Carol"
Today's Deck the MOV was submitted by Branden Sisler and his foster family, the Garletts!
Deck the MOV for December 6th, 2023
Parkersburg High School got the community into the Christmas spirit with its annual tree...
Parkersburg High School holds its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony