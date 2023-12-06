Portion of Marching Thunder to attend bowl game in Texas

Representatives of cheerleading and dance teams will also attend
Members of Marshall University's Band - the Marching Thunder
Members of Marshall University's Band - the Marching Thunder(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Marshall University football team will play in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas.

However, the university says not all affiliated groups, including the band and the cheer team, will be able to attend due to the travel costs associated with taking all members.

“The conference allocations do not cover all these additional, significant expenses,” said Marshall officials on Wednesday.

The university said on Wednesday that earlier in the week, leaders explored the idea of sending representatives from the band, cheerleading squad, and dance team.

On Wednesday morning, the groups met and found a way to achieve that goal, the university said.

A subset of the groups - 50 members from our marching band plus representatives of our cheerleading and dance teams - will now be attending on Dec. 19.

“They are important to our university’s identity and tradition, and we are glad they will represent us in Frisco.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Latest News

W.Va. celebrities Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kamron Lawson held a meet-and greet for fans at...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Kamron Lawson host meet-and-greet
Following recent arrests, law enforcement is providing tips on keeping your child safe online.
Police offer tips to keep kids safe online
W.Va. celebrities Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kamron Lawson held a meet-and greet for fans at...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Kamron Lawson host meet-and-greet
This hilarious recipe was submitted by Mary Zimmer of Parkersburg!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 6th, 2023