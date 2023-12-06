Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say

Austin Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson said one suspect is believed to be responsible for deadly crimes across Texas. (Source: KEYE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A daylong series of attacks in Austin has left six people dead and at least three injured, and a man believed to be connected to them and the deaths of two people near San Antonio was taken into custody, Texas authorities said.

The dead were found in several homes. The injured included two police officers and a bicyclist, police said.

The man, who is in his 30s, was charged with capital murder, Robin Henderson, Austin interim police chief, said at a news conference Tuesday night. His name has not been released.

“We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents,” Henderson said of the Austin attacks. She said that police “did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred” Tuesday night.

Henderson provided a timeline, saying an Austin independent school district police officer was shot and injured about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Then about noon, a man and a woman were found dead in a home. Another shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m., when a male cyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police responding around 7 p.m. to a call of a burglary in progress at another home later found two people dead there.

Henderson didn’t say how the four people died.

During the last call, an Austin police officer saw a man in the back yard. The man shot at the officer, and the officer returned fire, Henderson said. The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. The officer was listed in stable condition.

Police said the man, who was not hit, drove away and police pursued him. He crashed at about 7:15 p.m. at a highway intersection and was taken into custody. The man had a gun, Henderson said.

The relationship between the man and the victims, if any, wasn’t immediately known, Henderson said.

In Bexar County, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) south, Sheriff Javier Salazar said his agency got a call from Austin police at about 7:45 p.m. about some shootings. They said the man they had in custody had links to a residence east of San Antonio.

As two deputies approached that home, “I believe they saw water coming out of the residence, appearing as if something was leaking inside,” Salazar said. Two people were found dead in the house, but Salazar didn’t say how they died.

Salazar said it’s believed the deaths in the home happened before the attacks in Austin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg crews responding to fire on Market Street
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hall, Byron Gail

Latest News

This hilarious recipe was submitted by Mary Zimmer of Parkersburg!
MOV's Holiday Cookbook for December 6th, 2023
Chloe Patterson was in the studio to talk about MOVP's upcoming production of "A Christmas...
Mid-Ohio Valley Players Youth Players to Open "A Christmas Carol"
Today's Deck the MOV was submitted by Branden Sisler and his foster family, the Garletts!
Deck the MOV for December 6th, 2023
Austin Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson said one suspect is believed to be responsible...
Interim police chief discusses deadly attacks in Texas