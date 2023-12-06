WVU Medicine Camden Clark donates essential medical supplies

Shawn Smith of WVU Medicine Camden Clark said the supplies will help the YMCA be better suited to respond in the event of an emergency situation.
Donated items include wheelchairs, defibrillators and blood pressure cuffs.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark donated medical supplies to the YMCA.

Donated items include wheelchairs, defibrillators and blood pressure cuffs.

Shawn Smith of WVU Medicine Camden Clark said the supplies will help the YMCA be better suited to respond in the event of an emergency situation.

“A health and wellness center should have access to this type of equipment, and it becomes very cost prohibitive. All this aggregates to about five to six thousand dollars, so it becomes difficult for small nonprofits to get access to it. Our mission at WVU Medicine Camden Clark is to meet the healthcare needs of our community for a lifetime. For us to be able to partner with the YMCA helps us meet that mission and aligns with everything we are about.”

Smith said his team will continue to work to develop more opportunities like this donation.

