8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Harla R. Gardner Obit
Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.

Latest News

A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police provide more details on suspect in UNLV shooting; two victims identified as professors
Veterans and members of the community gathered to remember Pearl Harbor at Point Park on...
Pearl Harbor Remembered at Point Park Wreath Ceremony
Coalition director James Ruble said events like this help grow the manufacturing industry in...
Manufacturers’ coalition works to grow manufacturing industry
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant...
UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation