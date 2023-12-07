Arts and entertainment events happening December 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 7th

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Charlie Brown Christmas 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

The Chuck Wagon Gang live in concert 7:00 pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV

Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle

Friday, December 8th

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Adult Craft- Christmas Wreath Craft 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

2023 Holiday Bazaar! 3:00pm - 8:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH

Kids Holiday Ornament Decorating! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Izzy’s Kids Club 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV

Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Finetime Ornamental 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Elementary School

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Youth Mid Ohio Valley Players: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Tracy Allen Live! 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Wine Cellars

Saturday, December 9th

Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley

2023 Holiday Bazaar! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH

Hocking Hills Book Fair 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH

Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Library book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Jr. Sewing- Pet Stockings 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley

Christmas Tea and Tour 12:00pm - 1:45pm @ The Castle

Cookies with Santa 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Polar Express Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Christmas Tea and Tour 1:30pm - 3:15pm @ The Castle

Parkersburg Woman’s Club Holly Trail 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Henderson Christmas Cruise 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV

Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Marietta Moose

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 7:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

Youth Mid Ohio Valley Players: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

1988 Cover Band 8:00pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

A Crystal Christmas: an Evening with Crystal Gayle 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Sunday, December 10th

Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park

Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park

Festival of Trees- Character Breakfast 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

A Very Merry Maker’s Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg High School

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Museum Shop Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

