Arts and entertainment events happening December 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Published: Dec. 7, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, December 7th
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Charlie Brown Christmas 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- The Chuck Wagon Gang live in concert 7:00 pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV
- Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle
Friday, December 8th
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Adult Craft- Christmas Wreath Craft 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- 2023 Holiday Bazaar! 3:00pm - 8:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH
- Kids Holiday Ornament Decorating! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Izzy’s Kids Club 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Finetime Ornamental 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
- The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Youth Mid Ohio Valley Players: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Tracy Allen Live! 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Wine Cellars
Saturday, December 9th
- Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley
- 2023 Holiday Bazaar! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH
- Hocking Hills Book Fair 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH
- Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friends of the Library book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Jr. Sewing- Pet Stockings 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley
- Christmas Tea and Tour 12:00pm - 1:45pm @ The Castle
- Cookies with Santa 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Polar Express Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Christmas Tea and Tour 1:30pm - 3:15pm @ The Castle
- Parkersburg Woman’s Club Holly Trail 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Henderson Christmas Cruise 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV
- Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Marietta Moose
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 7:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
- The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
- Youth Mid Ohio Valley Players: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- 1988 Cover Band 8:00pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- A Crystal Christmas: an Evening with Crystal Gayle 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Sunday, December 10th
- Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
- Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
- Festival of Trees- Character Breakfast 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- A Very Merry Maker’s Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Museum Shop Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
