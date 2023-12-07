Arts and entertainment events happening December 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what's happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening December 7th-10th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 7th

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Family Book Club 4:30pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Charlie Brown Christmas 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • The Chuck Wagon Gang live in concert 7:00 pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church 3100 17th Ave Vienna WV
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Castle

Friday, December 8th

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Charitable Loom Along- ages 12+ 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Coloring, Cookies and Hot Cocoa with the Grinch 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Small Fry Storytime- ages 4-5 1:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Adult Craft- Christmas Wreath Craft 2:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • 2023 Holiday Bazaar! 3:00pm - 8:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH
  • Kids Holiday Ornament Decorating! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Izzy’s Kids Club 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Discovery World- Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Finetime Ornamental 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Mid Ohio Valley Ballet Co presents The Nutcracker 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
  • The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Youth Mid Ohio Valley Players: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Tracy Allen Live! 9:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Wine Cellars

Saturday, December 9th

  • Artist Display- Holiday Paintings by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley
  • 2023 Holiday Bazaar! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH
  • Hocking Hills Book Fair 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center- Athens, OH
  • Vinyl Remix Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • West Virginia Watercolor Society exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friends of the Library book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Jr. Sewing- Pet Stockings 11:00am - 12:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley
  • Christmas Tea and Tour 12:00pm - 1:45pm @ The Castle
  • Cookies with Santa 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Polar Express Cruise 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Christmas Tea and Tour 1:30pm - 3:15pm @ The Castle
  • Parkersburg Woman’s Club Holly Trail 4:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Henderson Christmas Cruise 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Ballroom Dance with J. Polasko and K. McCarthy 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Miller Prosthetics Parkersburg WV
  • Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Marietta Moose
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 7:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
  • Youth Mid Ohio Valley Players: A Christmas Carol 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • 1988 Cover Band 8:00pm - 11:45 pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • A Crystal Christmas: an Evening with Crystal Gayle 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Sunday, December 10th

  • Belpre Holiday Lights @ Civitan Park
  • Holiday in the Park Lights @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Festival of Trees- Character Breakfast 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • A Very Merry Maker’s Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Museum Shop Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • The Music Man 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

