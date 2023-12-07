Class A All-State football teams announced

Williamstown QB Maxwell Molessa is the 1st team captain for Class A all-state(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Thursday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association released the 2023 All-State teams from Class A football in West Virginia. Here is where Mid-Ohio Valley athletes placed on the team this year.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:

Maxwell Molessa - QB (Captain), Williamstown

Chase Lowe - RB, Wirt County

Aiden Corbett - OL, Williamstown

Ben Wagstaff - OL, St. Marys

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:

Ty Watkins - DL, St. Marys

Lynken Joy - LB, Williamstown

Josiah DeMoss - LB, St. Marys

Louis Goodnow - P, Williamstown

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:

Ashton Boron - RB, St. Marys

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:

Kolton Toler - DL, Wirt County

Gunner Henrie - DL, Williamstown

Chase Parsons - LB, Wirt County

Landon Doddrill - DB, Williamstown

HONORABLE MENTION:

CaDan Campbell - Ritchie County

Braiden Haught - Ritchie County

