Class A All-State football teams announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
On Thursday, the West Virginia Sportswriters Association released the 2023 All-State teams from Class A football in West Virginia. Here is where Mid-Ohio Valley athletes placed on the team this year.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:
Maxwell Molessa - QB (Captain), Williamstown
Chase Lowe - RB, Wirt County
Aiden Corbett - OL, Williamstown
Ben Wagstaff - OL, St. Marys
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:
Ty Watkins - DL, St. Marys
Lynken Joy - LB, Williamstown
Josiah DeMoss - LB, St. Marys
Louis Goodnow - P, Williamstown
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:
Ashton Boron - RB, St. Marys
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:
Kolton Toler - DL, Wirt County
Gunner Henrie - DL, Williamstown
Chase Parsons - LB, Wirt County
Landon Doddrill - DB, Williamstown
HONORABLE MENTION:
CaDan Campbell - Ritchie County
Braiden Haught - Ritchie County
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.