Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms continue to see impressive business despite inflation

Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms
Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many businesses across the nation have seen a change in sales due to inflation. But for Owner, Terry Dunn the Christmas tree business has stayed steady.

“Haven’t seen any changes in the sales and like you said we have increased our prices moderately year to year but what I’ve heard from people coming in if you go to other places especially in big cities they’re paying double the prices,” Dunn said.

Part of those steady sales could be because of Evergreen being such an reliable place in the community that people know they can rely on for Christmas trees year in and year out.

“Well we started planting our first tree in the early to mid 1970s and have been planting trees ever since,” he said.

Evergreen’s main location has been sold out since December 3 but if you are looking for a Christmas tree they have a secondary location called ‘Country Roads Christmas Tree Farm’ on Chesterville Rd.

