Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country

Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta senior Ezra Minard will head to Davidson to compete in both track and cross country for the Wildcats.

Ezra signed to the school at a ceremony with his friends, teammates, family, and coaches there to celebrate.

During his junior year, he had an All-State finish where he placed seventh in the state cross country meet.

Ezra talks about what he will remember most about competing at Marietta.

“The memories I’ve made with my team at practices, meets, and even cross country team camp over the summer,” said Minard. “Those kind of things will stay with me my entire life and I’ll never forget the friendships that I’ve made here.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Woman, infant killed in crash
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization
Harla R. Gardner Obit
Obituary: Gardner, Harla R.

Latest News

Ohio comes up short against Youngstown State 78-72.
Ohio comes up short against Youngstown State 78-72
Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country.
Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country
Patrick Morrisey - WDTV
AG Morrisey files lawsuit against NCAA to challenge transfer rule
Sahmi Willoughby drains a three-pointer as Marietta defeats Capital.
Marietta College downs Capital for first conference win