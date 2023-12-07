Ezra Minard signs with Davidson for track and cross country.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta senior Ezra Minard will head to Davidson to compete in both track and cross country for the Wildcats.

Ezra signed to the school at a ceremony with his friends, teammates, family, and coaches there to celebrate.

During his junior year, he had an All-State finish where he placed seventh in the state cross country meet.

Ezra talks about what he will remember most about competing at Marietta.

“The memories I’ve made with my team at practices, meets, and even cross country team camp over the summer,” said Minard. “Those kind of things will stay with me my entire life and I’ll never forget the friendships that I’ve made here.”

