Festival of Trees wraps up with a live auction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley wrapped up its annual Festival of Trees fundraiser with the final event, the live auction.

People sat in anticipation, trying to outbid each other to walk away with one of the themed-trees.

Bidders had a wide range of decorated trees to pick from this year. There was a margaritaville tree, a crazy chicken tree, a barbie tree, and more.

United Way’s Morgan DeCicco said that all money raised from Festival of Trees events goes towards local non-profits, local agencies, and covering Festival of Trees costs.

“We’ve seen this event kind of really change even just in the four years that we’ve had it. We’ve had a lot more individuals and small groups. Even some of our nonprofits are putting in their own trees so it’s really cool to see the event broadening its audience,” she said.

All together, 50 items, mostly trees but some wreaths, were auctioned off.

The community showed up with enthusiasm for the cause.

