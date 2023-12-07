Local shop’s vintage Christmas decorations are a nostalgic reminder of Mid-Ohio Valley history

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crown Decor and Gifts is bringing back memories of Christmases passed. WTAP stopped in to see why this year’s decorations are making people extra sentimental.

Every year, Crown Decor and Gifts adds vintage Christmas decorations to its holiday set-up. This year that means the Grand Central Mall’s animated elves from the 70′s and the Dils department store’s animated dolls.

“The Dils animation, this is the first time they’ve seen the public since the Dils department store closed,” Crown Decor and Gifts Owner Keith McClung said.

He said that that display is bringing up memories for people who stopped by Dils’ windows as kids and for the people who worked there.

“I’ve had Dils employees come in, stand there and look up and just cry. They just cry and they’re like ‘I just remember those and I miss Dils and I miss the family we had at Dils.’ I mean, Dils was a 100,000 square-foot store downtown. 100,000 square foot of retail. Unheard of now,” McClung said.

The mall’s decorations, which greet people walking into the store, also take people back.

For McClung, he remembers being six.

“I have core memories of being a child at Grand Central Mall, looking out these skinny windows of Pizza Inn Restaurant, which is no longer there, and looking on top of the old Sears fountain and seeing those old animated elves,” he said.

Both setups have proved to be an attraction for locals.

“We have had people come into the store who have never been to the store but they heard that we have some of the animated display from Dils department store or the malls animated Christmas displays from the early 1970′s and they want to see them again…,” McClung said.

Here’s to the Christmases of the past and the ones that are yet to come.

