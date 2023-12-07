Manufacturers’ coalition works to grow manufacturing industry

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Appalachian Ohio manufacturers’ coalition is working to keep and increase skilled labor in Southeast Ohio.

Students and companies participated in the coalition’s ‘New Tech Demo Day’ at its Manufacturing Support Center.

The welding demonstration is possible thanks in part to the nearly $1.4 million grant awarded to the coalition for the “GROW Appalachia” Project.

Coalition director James Ruble said events like this help grow the manufacturing industry in Southeast Ohio.

“We had a handful of schools, about thirty people total. Students were in and they were able go to each station and experience the latest and greatest technology from ESAB. In the afternoon we brought companies in. We have about ten companies in and they are learning how to apply the technology to their products. So, what we want to do is keep that talent here in Southeast Ohio and give our companies the ability to meet the needs of their customers.” According to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, the “GROW Appalachia” project will provide approximately two-hundred and twenty-five workers and one-hundred and seventy-five students with specialized training to support existing businesses and the creation of new businesses and jobs.”

