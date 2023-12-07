Marietta College downs Capital for first conference win

Sahmi Willoughby drains a three-pointer as Marietta defeats Capital.
Sahmi Willoughby drains a three-pointer as Marietta defeats Capital.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

After a tough loss to Heidelberg on the road last weekend, the Marietta College Pioneers felt right at home at Ban Johnson Arena, as they take down Capital University 93-72 for their first Ohio Athletic Conference win of the season.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Pioneers, as four players went in to double figures. Sahmi Willoughby led the way with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Jac Alexander chipped in with 14 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals. David Sanford came off the bench and scored 10 points.

The Pioneers improve to 5-2 on the season, and they will hit the road on Saturday to take on Wilmington College in other conference game.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Fatal fire on Market St. under investigation by W.Va. State Fire Marshal
Campbell was transported to the Washington County Jail charged with importuning, a felony of...
Registered sex offender arrested on felony importuning charge
Accident closes off part of Market Street.
Parts of Market Street blocked due to two-vehicle crash
The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center
North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization
Thomas John Platt Obit
Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Latest News

Logan at Marietta Boys Basketball
Logan at Marietta Boys Basketball
Hurricane at Parkersburg South Girls Basketball
Hurricane at Parkersburg South Girls Basketball
Alex Kendall drills a three pointer in Marietta's win over Logan
Marietta boys basketball downs Logan at home
Gracie Shamblin scores 14 points as Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane
Parkersburg South dominates Hurricane in girls basketball