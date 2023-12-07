Marietta College downs Capital for first conference win

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

After a tough loss to Heidelberg on the road last weekend, the Marietta College Pioneers felt right at home at Ban Johnson Arena, as they take down Capital University 93-72 for their first Ohio Athletic Conference win of the season.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Pioneers, as four players went in to double figures. Sahmi Willoughby led the way with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Jac Alexander chipped in with 14 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals. David Sanford came off the bench and scored 10 points.

The Pioneers improve to 5-2 on the season, and they will hit the road on Saturday to take on Wilmington College in other conference game.

