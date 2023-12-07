Marietta Symphony Orchestra hopes to brings Christmas cheer with concert

Holiday Concert is Sunday at 7 p.m.
Miranda Duty was in the studio to talk about the Marietta Symphony Orchestra's upcoming holiday concert!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Marietta Symphony Orchestra is holding a Holiday Concert Sunday.

The holiday concert is Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7pm at The Peoples Bank Theatre.

Miranda Duty is the general manager at The Peoples Bank Theatre and a board member for the Marietta Symphony Orchestra.

Duty explained that there will be about 40 members playing in the Holiday Concert.

Ticket can be bought at PeoplesBankTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 740-371-5152.

Duty said people can get involved by donating or volunteering for upcoming events the orchestra will be having.

She also said there will be another event on the horizon. The second annual casino night will be at the Vault on March 1st.

You can follow along on Facebook, here.

