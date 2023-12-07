Non-profits receive grants from Parkesburg Area Community Foundation

PACF Grant Recipients
PACF Grant Recipients
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several non-profits around the Mid-Ohio Valley received grants from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation to help their organizations going into the new year.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) awarded over $430,000 to 51 organizations and projects through their Fall Community Action Grant Program.

The grants will go to help groups purchase necessary items, provide more resources to community members, and much more.

Senior Program Officer with the PACF Amy Nahley shared the importance of giving out grants to organizations in need.

“It is important to help them because if we don’t, who will? They are helping our most vulnerable people, and it’s our job as a community to come together and assist,” said Nahley.

Gabriel Project of West Virginia received a grant to help expand services and purchase items for families.

Volunteer Joan Dorman is excited to see the help they can provide families with the grant.

“It is really wonderful to see the smiles on the family’s faces, and the mothers, and dads that come to know that their children will be in a safe place. It’s great to see them grow, to see the children grow, and know that we’ve been able to help them in some way to keep them growing,” said Dorman.

Hope4Vets is a new non-profit that will help homeless veterans get back on their feet.

Co-founder Diana James shared what it means to receive the grant and be surrounded by all of the support as a new organization.

“We were just so humble to be in a group with so many wonderful people doing wonderful things for the community. Just being around all of those people trying to help out in the community was just wonderful,” said James.

