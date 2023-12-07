Obituary: Pippin, Christy Lynn

Christy Lynn Pippin, 43, of Vienna, a victim of domestic violence, passed away on December 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born February 29, 1980, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Peggy Sue Pippin, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC. and the late Roger Dell Nutter.

She graduated in 1998 from Parkersburg South High School and received her Associate’s degree from Washington State. For the past 13 years, she worked for Jan Dils Attorneys at Law, and enjoyed working for her dad, O.B. and Renee’.

Christy had a zest for life. She loved animals, her dogs, especially Cash, who was her baby, and her Ford Bronco loved to boat on the Ohio River, walk & chill with her furbabies at Point Park, watch the Walking Dead, and sunflowers.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother Peggy Pippin of NC; her dad, O.B. Epling (Renee’) of Belpre; a nephew, Brantley Miller; a niece, Brielle Cline; two sisters, Elizabeth Nutter and Nikki Nutter Wood; her step-mom, Zella Farley (Larry) of Parkersburg; several other nieces and nephews; and a host of friends including her childhood friends, Tommy Platt, and her dear friend James Roy, that she held close to heart, and her furry friend Dinky.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Leona Pippin; her paternal grandmother, Goldie Nutter Hall; her bestie, Sarah Morris (B.F. & T.W.)

A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Christy was looking forward to attending the Jan Dils Christmas party, which is a Roaring 20′s theme. In keeping with that theme, those attending the memorial gathering are encouraged to dress in the Roaring 20′s attire, but is optional, in honor of Christy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg at 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 in her honor.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Pippin family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.