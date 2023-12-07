Obituary: Roberts, Loyal Ross

Loyal Ross Roberts, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, died Dec. 5, 2023, at Waterview Point, Marietta, OH.

He was born Jan 31, 1937, at Macfarlan, WV, the son of the late Benjamin Perry and Charlotte Gladys Fortney Roberts.

He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1955. He worked for 32 years and retired from AGA Gas. He enjoyed doing mechanic work, tinkering on old cars, hunting, fishing, spending time in the mountains, and helping people. He was a Church of Christ member.

Loyal is survived by his wife, Lois Kay Cunningham Roberts; daughters, Twila Kay Roberts of Apopka, FL and Reba Diane Marshall of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Marshall (Brett), Brent Marshall (Samantha), Logan Marshall, and Mikayla Bush; great-grandson, Theo James Marshall; and sisters, Martha Jane Dye of PA and Marie Givens of Elkins, WV.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Benjamin, Adrian, and Paul Roberts; and sisters, Velma Hart, Lovelle Boughner, and Margie Richards.

Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Rev. Sue Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartley Cemetery, Brohard. Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday from 11 AM-12 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.