Obituary: Tennant, Marion Bruce

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Marion Bruce Tennant, 83, of Vienna, passed away on December 6, 2023, at Belpre Landing surrounded by family. He was born April 12, 1940, a son of the late Marion J. and Virginia T. Tennant.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School where he continued to honorably serve in the United States Navy. He later received his Bachelor’s Degree and retired as a chemist from G.E. Plastics. He enjoyed motorcycles, art, photography, sailing, traveling, and fishing.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Shirley N. Tennant, of 23 years; a son, Marion Tennant II(Lori) of Parkersburg; a daughter, Rose Tyman (James Seymour) of Coolville; a brother, Mark Tennant (Cynthia) of Lincoln, CA.; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Tennant and David Tennant.

Per the family’s request, there will be no public services at this time.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tennant family.

