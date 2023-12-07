Ohio comes up short against Youngstown State 78-72.

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Bobcats dropped the second game of their homestand as they were outscored in the second half in a 78-72 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

Shereef Mitchell led the way for the Bobcats with 17 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Aidan Hadaway provided a spark off the bench with 14 points. Jaylin Hunter and Elmore James each added 13 points. James also pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Bobcats fall to 5-3 on the season and will continue their homestand on Saturday against Marshall.

