Ohio lawmakers consider bill changing marijuana legalization

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that modifies Issue 2, the ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana affirmed by voters last month.

Issue 2 is set to go into effect Thursday.

Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday urged lawmakers to pass House Bill 86.

HB 86 was a law relating to alcohol regulations, but senators on the Senate General Government Committee amended the bill to include changes to the law created by Issue 2.

Changes include limiting the number of home grown cannabis plants to six per household, rather than 12 under Issue 2, and lowering the permitted THC potency of cannabis extracts, among many other changes.

The General Government Committee reported the bill to the Senate today encouraging passage.

