Ohio Senate passes bill to change law for legal marijuana

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Senate has passed a bill to change the laws governing marijuana legalization in the state, just as those laws are starting to go into effect.

Ohio Issue 2, which legalizes adult recreational marijuana, went into effect Thursday. In a last minute vote Wednesday night, the Ohio Senate voted to pass an amended version of House Bill 86, which makes a number of changes.

House Bill 86 raises the excise tax on marijuana from 10% under Issue 2 to 15%. HB 86 also changes how those tax dollars are spent, putting more than half of total recreational marijuana tax funds toward law enforcement and jail construction, with other funds going toward substance abuse treatment and other programs.

Political science professor Dr. Mitchel Krumm says it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the legislature is moving toward changing Issue 2.

“A number of folks in the state legislature said they were going to try to change this bill before the voters voted on it. I’m surprised that it took them as long to do it. That they kind of waited until the law was literally about to go into effect to change it.”

HB 86 would also limit home grown marijuana plants to six per household and reduce the permissible potency of some marijuana products.

The House of Representatives will have to vote on the amended version of House Bill 86. Governor Mike DeWine has given the bill his endorsement.

