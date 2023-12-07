Pearl Harbor Remembered at Point Park Wreath Ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “...December 7, 1941... a date which will live in infamy...”

Famous words spoken by former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor... A historic event that was remembered at point park this afternoon.

Veterans and members of the community gathered by the Ohio River to remember the Pearl Harbor attack and thank those who gave their lives.

According to April Binkney with the Veteran’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the idea for the ceremony came together after Harold Smith of the Marine Corps League got with VFW Post 1212 to plan the event.

They then reached out to the local service organizations to see if they wished to participate in the wreath throwing ceremony to ensure that all the organizations, veterans, and their families were represented in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The ceremony began with a speech about the history of Pearl Harbor, a recitation of the pledge of allegiance, and an opening prayer.

A 21-gun salute was carried out and taps was played out of respect for the fallen.

After this display of respect, wreaths were thrown by those representing the different branches of the military, along with different service organizations in the area.

According to April Binkney with the Veteran’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley, there is a special reason for why wreaths, of all things, were chosen.

“They chose a wreath because there’s no end or beginning. It’s a complete circle in every aspect that we do. We all reach out into a circle of our community to help represent each other and to represent everybody. So that circle is symbolic of who we are as organizations and the different branches that we represent.”

Commandant of the Archibald Henderson Marine Corps League Philip Johnston spoke on how he sees the importance of remembering this day.

“I think it’s very important, especially for our young people who, myself, I was born in 1942 during World War II, and the young people today I don’t think are getting those kinds of lessons in the history today.”

Binkney added onto Johnston’s sentiment by stating:

“I believe it’s important for the same reason he does. We’ve just got to teach history and we’ve got to remember all those who have served, because that’s how we’re going to get more servicemen and women is to remember those who have served and the sacrifices they have made for our country.”

